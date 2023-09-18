Rahul Bose-starrer spy thriller Berlin set to premiere at IFFLA

By Express News Service

Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, and Rahul Bose-starrer spy thriller Berlin is all set for its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in October. Berlin promises to deliver an immersive experience where espionage, trust, and the blurred lines between innocence and guilt take centre stage.

Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film revolves around a deaf-mute man who gets arrested on the charge of being a spy. A sign language expert interrogates on behalf of a government agent. As the mystery unravels, the sign language expert is drawn into the dark world of espionage, deceit, and corruption. The line between innocence and guilt blurs in this gripping tale. Sharing his excitement Ishwak Singh said, "The opportunity to premiere Berlin at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles is a dream come true. It's a testament to the incredible journey we've embarked upon and elevates the level of Indian storytelling. I can't wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen."

Aparshakti Khurana called working in the film an incredible experience. "Working on 'Berlin' was an incredible experience. It challenges storytelling boundaries, and I'm eager for the audience to unravel the mysteries we've woven. We are excited that the film shall be presented at such an eminent global platform,” he said in a statement.

”Being part of Berlin has been a memorable experience. The film's narrative is a blend of suspense and emotion that I am pretty sure will have the audience hooked. I am very happy it will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles," said Rahul Bose. Produced by Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures, written and directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film also stars, Kabir Bedi and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles.



