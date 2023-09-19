HBO drama 'Winning Time' cancelled after two seasons

By Express News Service

HBO’s sports drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty has been cancelled after two seasons. The news of the cancellation surfaced moments after the season finale episode of the second season.

Created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman. The series centered around the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers basketball teams.

The first season comprised 10 episodes, premiered on March 2022, and was renewed for a second season, which premiered on August 6, 2023. The first season focuses on the 1979–1980 NBA season, Jerry Buss’ first as owner and Magic Johnson’s rookie year.

The second season takes place between 1980 and 1984. The series starred an ensemble cast, including John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Jason Segel, Gaby Hoffmann, Rob Morgan, and Adrien Brody, among others.

