Oppenheimer becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has now claimed the title of the highest-grossing biopic of all time, surpassing Bryan Singer’s 2018 biographical musical drama film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Published: 19th September 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of the movie 'Oppenheimer'

By Express News Service

Oppenheimer has taken $912.7 million worldwide at this time of writing, meaning it beat the previous record held by Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned $910.8 million in 2018.

Oppenheimer currently stands as the third-highest-grossing film of 2023. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which was released on the same day as Nolan’s biographical thriller, has officially claimed the title of the biggest movie of 2023 with a colossal USD 1.416 billion in global box office earnings.

The film, set during World War II, follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. It is set during a period in history when he feared that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan

