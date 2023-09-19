Home Entertainment English

Rootsy harmonies and spiritual uplift from Buddy and Julie Miller on ‘In the Throes’

The 12-song set, which will be released Friday is filled with the Tennessee duo’s rootsy harmonies that bridge genres and are a model of an equal partnership.

Published: 19th September 2023 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Music Review

This cover image released by New West Records shows “In the Throes” by Buddy and Julie Miller. (Photo | New West Records via AP)

By Associated Press

Buddy and Julie Miller have been wed for 40 years. Their latest album, “In the Throes,” celebrates the marvelous marriage of his rustic, raspy tenor and her eternally youthful alto.

The 12-song set, which will be released Friday is filled with the Tennessee duo’s rootsy harmonies that bridge genres and are a model of an equal partnership. At times, either vocal line could be the melody, as with some Everly Brothers songs.

The Millers also shine singing solo. Buddy’s at his plaintive, full-throated best on the ballads “Don’t Make Her Cry” and “I’ll Never Live It Down,” which showcase the Ohio native as a Southern soul man. His distinctive electric guitar work is equally compelling.

Julie takes the lead vocal on “I’ve Been Around,” a delightful slice of bluesy bravado, dissonance and distortion punctuated by her antic shouts of “Hey! Hey!” She says the song came to her in her sleep, and she awoke to record it immediately in one take, which is just how it sounds.

By contrast, “Don’t Make Her Cry” required years to complete – Julie, Bob Dylan and Regina McCrary passed it around and share composing credit.

Julie is the sole songwriter on the other cuts, and there’s a recurring spiritual strain. “Niccolo” mixes sweet and savory pop and finds comfort in angels, while “The Last Bridge You Will Cross” pays reverent tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis for making love a weapon. The infectious country gospel singalong “We’re Leavin’” offers uplift, as does the simple ballad “I Love You,” where the Millers harmonize about the permanent bond that is a happy marriage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Music review Julie Miller

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp