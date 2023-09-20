Netflix releases trailer of docu-series on David Beckham

By Express News Service

Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming docu-series Beckham, which will chronicle the achievements and work of English football player David Beckham. The series will premiere on October 4.

Coming from East London, David joined the football club Manchester United in the 90s and rapidly earned a name of being a prominent football player. His reputation soared further after he began dating Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

The four-part documentary series comes from Academy Award–winning director Fisher Stevens and producer John Battsek.

Beckham will feature candid interviews with his friends and family, including Victoria Beckham, his parents, Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Mel C (aka Sporty Spice), Diego Simeone, Carlos Queiroz, Luís Figo, Míchel Salgado, Florentino Pérez, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo Nazário and Fabio Capello.

Netflix took to Twitter with the caption, "This is BECKHAM. Witness the unseen, unheard and unfiltered story of one of the most recognizable and scrutinized athletes of all time on October 4."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

This is BECKHAM. Witness the unseen, unheard and unfiltered story of one of the most recognizable and scrutinized athletes of all time on October 4. pic.twitter.com/lfOzBp3BR8 — Netflix (@netflix) September 19, 2023

