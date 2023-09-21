Home Entertainment English

Marc Webb to helm action adventure

The film is billed to be a Bermuda Triangle action-adventure film. 

Published: 21st September 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 11:31 AM

Marc Webb

Marc Webb

By Express News Service

'500 Days of Summer and Snow White' director Marc Webb has closed the deal to helm the long-in-development Skydance production in Bermuda. The film is billed to be a Bermuda Triangle action-adventure film. 

The project has still not found a writer, due to the ongoing WGA strike. The situation will reportedly remain the same until the strike ends, as Webb will only be consulting on the script and will not be co-writing it.  The plot details for the upcoming film has been kept under wraps.

Of course, because it is based on the Bermuda Triangle, the film will feature the mysterious Caribbean spot where planes and ships have gone missing over the years.  On behalf of Skydance, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce Bermuda.

Aimee Rivera will oversee the production. Cast and other details of Bermuda are yet to be disclosed. Webb has helmed The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. Recently, he directed an episode of the Disney+ series Just Beyond.

