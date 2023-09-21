Vicky McClure to lead drama series 'Insomnia'

By Express News Service

Vicky McClure is all set to lead the upcoming Paramount+ drama series Insomnia. The Left Bank Pictures production is an adaptation of the sleep deprivation thriller novel by Sarah Pinborough.

Planned to be launched early in 2024, the makers have now announced the cast members of the drama series. Tom Cullen, Leanne Best, Lyndsey Marshal, Dominic Tighe, Jade Harrison, Corinna Marlowe, Robert Gilbert, Michelle Bonnard, India Fowler and Smylie Bradwell round out the cast of Insomnia.

Börkur Sigthorsson, known for The Midwich Cuckoos, will be helming Insomnia apart from executive producing along with Andy Harries, Jessica Burdett, Tim Bricknell and Pinborough.

McClure will feature as Emma Averill, a successful career woman who fears that she might be losing her mind. Just before her 40th birthday, Emma starts losing sleep and her heard-earned dream life starts to turn into a nightmare.

Her lack of sleep reminds her of her mother, who also stopped sleeping just before she suffered a violent psychotic breakdown on the night of her own fortieth birthday. Apart from Left Bank Pictures, McClure will also produce under his own banner, Build Your Own Films.

