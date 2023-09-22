Tom Sharp to headline series 'The Pendragon Cycle'

By Express News Service

Newcomer Tom Sharp has been cast as the lead actor in the upcoming scripted series The Pendragon Cycle, with the shooting of the series underway in Europe. The drama will be seven episodes long and will be a reimagining of King Arthur’s myth and set against the backdrop of Roman Britain.

Tom will be essaying the role of Merlin, son of Atlantean princess Taliesen. The series is helmed by Jeremy Boreing. Inspired by Stephen R. Lawhead’s book series The Pendragon Cycle, the shooting is currently happening in Hungary and Italy. It will be released in 2024.

“Pendragon is the most ambitious project we’ve ever taken on, and we are thrilled to have a true talent in Tom Sharp as our lead. His depth as an actor makes him the perfect choice to bring the legendary hero to life. Merlin is one of the most iconic characters of all time, and I have no doubt this will prove to be a breakout role for Tom,” Boreing was quoted as saying.

