Narcos makers return with crime series 'Griselda'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that actor and television personality Sofía Vergara will be playing the role of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, in the upcoming drama series titled Griselda. The makers have now released a teaser and revealed that the series will premiere on January 25.

Besides starring, Sofia will also serve as the executive producer of the show. The teaser shows the titular character in the middle of a deal, while there are shots of the substance shown. There is Griselda telling how much her product is addictive, with flashes of pool parties and drug deals shown.

Griselda is created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard and will focus on the story of the titular personality, and how she went on to create the profitable cartels. The series will consist of six episodes, spanning one hour each.

The series will also reunite Eric with Andres Baiz after Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. The duo will be directing Griselda. Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, and Paulina Davila among others are part of the cast.

We had earlier reported that actor and television personality Sofía Vergara will be playing the role of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, in the upcoming drama series titled Griselda. The makers have now released a teaser and revealed that the series will premiere on January 25. Besides starring, Sofia will also serve as the executive producer of the show. The teaser shows the titular character in the middle of a deal, while there are shots of the substance shown. There is Griselda telling how much her product is addictive, with flashes of pool parties and drug deals shown. Griselda is created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard and will focus on the story of the titular personality, and how she went on to create the profitable cartels. The series will consist of six episodes, spanning one hour each.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The series will also reunite Eric with Andres Baiz after Narcos and Narcos: Mexico. The duo will be directing Griselda. Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, and Paulina Davila among others are part of the cast.