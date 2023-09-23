Home Entertainment English

Superworld animation film in works at Paramount

A feature film based on the book series Superworld, created and illustrated by Yarrow Cheney and Carrie Cheney, is in works in Paramount Animation.

By Express News Service

A feature film based on the book series Superworld, created and illustrated by Yarrow Cheney and Carrie Cheney, is in works in Paramount Animation. As per reports, Brad Butler will be overseeing the project.

Also titled Superworld, the film will be set in an alternate world in which everyone will have powers, yet overtaken by a super villain.

“The one kid who lacks special abilities is the only person who’s able to steal the Super Stone that keeps the villain in control but to do that, he must pull off the dangerous heist while rallying his hero friends in a war against the villains,” the plotline reads.

It is to be noted that Yarrow and Carrie have earlier backed, wrote and directed the acclaimed animated short The Very First Noel. Yarrow also co-directed the 2016’s hit animation film The Secret Life of Pets.
 

