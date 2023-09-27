Home Entertainment English

Ellen Burstyn on ‘creative’ potential of new Exorcist 

Directed by David Gordon Green, the upcoming film will show the imagined journey that Chris MacNeil began after her daughter Regan’s brutal exorcism in 1973.

Published: 27th September 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ellen Burstyn. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Actor Ellen Burstyn, who will be seen in the upcoming film The Exorcist: Believer, reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, opens up about returning to the horror franchise.

Directed by David Gordon Green, the upcoming film will show the imagined journey that Chris MacNeil began after her daughter Regan’s brutal exorcism in 1973. Since the events of the first film, Chris has dedicated her life to helping others understand the phenomenon of possession—especially other parents who have gone through hardships of the unexplained.

Talking about her part in the film, Burstyn said, “Chris has had 50 years of living, and I thought, ‘Who has she become? What are the experiences that happened to her in those 50 years, and how does that affect the person she is now?’ That interested me creatively.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Exorcist Ellen BurstynThe Exorcist: Believer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp