Ellen Burstyn on ‘creative’ potential of new Exorcist 

By Express News Service

Actor Ellen Burstyn, who will be seen in the upcoming film The Exorcist: Believer, reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, opens up about returning to the horror franchise.

Directed by David Gordon Green, the upcoming film will show the imagined journey that Chris MacNeil began after her daughter Regan’s brutal exorcism in 1973. Since the events of the first film, Chris has dedicated her life to helping others understand the phenomenon of possession—especially other parents who have gone through hardships of the unexplained.

Talking about her part in the film, Burstyn said, “Chris has had 50 years of living, and I thought, ‘Who has she become? What are the experiences that happened to her in those 50 years, and how does that affect the person she is now?’ That interested me creatively.”

Actor Ellen Burstyn, who will be seen in the upcoming film The Exorcist: Believer, reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, opens up about returning to the horror franchise. Directed by David Gordon Green, the upcoming film will show the imagined journey that Chris MacNeil began after her daughter Regan’s brutal exorcism in 1973. Since the events of the first film, Chris has dedicated her life to helping others understand the phenomenon of possession—especially other parents who have gone through hardships of the unexplained. Talking about her part in the film, Burstyn said, “Chris has had 50 years of living, and I thought, ‘Who has she become? What are the experiences that happened to her in those 50 years, and how does that affect the person she is now?’ That interested me creatively.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });