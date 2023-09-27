Martin Scorsese calls for filmmakers to fight against comic book culture

By Express News Service

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who is awaiting his upcoming film Killers of The Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, among others, called on filmmakers to “save cinema” in the age of franchise and comic book entertainment.

In a new interview with GQ, the Academy Award-winning director lamented over the influence of comic book and franchise films in the present and urged filmmakers to ‘fight back’ against this trend by championing originality.

“Well, the industry is over. In other words, the industry that I was a part of, we’re talking almost, what, 50 years ago? It’s like saying to somebody in 1970 who made silent films, what do you think’s happened?” he asked. “(Studios are not) interested any longer in supporting individual voices that express their personal feelings or their personal thoughts and personal ideas and feelings on a big budget. And what’s happened now is that they’ve pigeonholed it to what they call indies,” Scorsese added.

Reacting strongly to the content available on OTT, and said, “I do think that the manufactured content isn’t really cinema. It’s almost like AI making a film. And that doesn’t mean that you don’t have incredible directors and special effects people doing beautiful artwork. But what does it mean? What do these films, what will it give you? Aside from a kind of consummation of something and then eliminating it from your mind, your whole body, you know? So what is it giving you?”

In an earlier interview a few years ago, the director had gained significant media attention for comparing Marvel movies to theme parks and saying that they are not cinema. Meanwhile, on the work front, Scorsese’s Killers of The Flower Moon is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

