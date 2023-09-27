When the devil comes back   

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Actor Ellen Burstyn, who is best known for starring in the horror classic The Exorcist in 1973, will be reprising her role after three decades in The Exorcist: Believer.

Directed by David Gordon Green, the upcoming film follows Chris MacNeil years after her daughter Regan’s brutal exorcism in 1973. Since the events of the first film, Chris has dedicated her life to helping others understand the phenomenon of possession—especially other parents who have gone through hardships of the unexplained.

Talking about her part in the film, Burstyn said, “Chris has had 50 years of living, and I thought, ‘Who has she become? What are the experiences that happened to her in those 50 years, and how does that affect the person she is now?’ That interested me creatively. We are, in any moment of time, the sum total of everything that has happened to us and how that has become part of our character. That was an interesting challenge to explore.”

Speaking about Ellen Burstyn, producer David Robinson said, “She is the heart of the story. Not only is she an incredible actress, but when audiences see the relationship that she has with Leslie and the children, they will be so impressed.”

The Exorcist: Believer has a script that David co-wrote with Peter Sattler from a story he wrote with Scott Teems and Danny McBride. The Exorcist: Believer will be in theatres worldwide and available in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 6.

