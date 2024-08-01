James Gunn announces completion of 'Superman' production

The production of Superman has been completed, announced James Gunn, the writer and director of the film, through a social media post. In the caption, he stated, “I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much.

And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor.

The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful.” Formerly known as Superman Legacy, the upcoming film features David Corenswet as Clark Kent aka Superman.

It follows the Man of Steel as he comes to terms with Krypton as his origin while growing up as Clark Kent in Kansas. It also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce as Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho and Nathan Fillion and Guy Gardner.

Additionally, original Superman star Christopher Reeve’s son Will Reeve will be seen in a cameo role as a TV reporter in the film.

Superman is slated to hit theatres worldwide on July 11, 2025.