TV has the best storytelling, says Rob Lowe
What can you tell us about Season 2 of Unstable?
John Owen and I are back as father and son, and we really raise the bar this season. We have some new hilarious situations and brilliant writers.
How did the idea of making a sitcom with your son come about?
My son and I had this running joke that involved him trolling just about everything I posted on social media, to the point that everyone started getting a kick out of it. I have to give my son credit because the idea of turning this running gag into a show was really his. But we spoke a lot about what people were responding to and the particular father-son relationship. That’s really where Unstable came from. It’s an exaggerated version of who we are as father and son.
What is it like to work with your son?
I feel grateful that we can do this. Sometimes I have to remind myself that we are actually playing characters and that the putdown he’s firing at me isn’t actually him, but otherwise it all feels very natural. He’s so smart and talented. But it is also a little weird to be sharing scenes with someone who, it doesn’t seem all that long ago, I was changing diapers for every day.
Does your other son act too?
Matthew? No. He has a real job. He works in finance as an attorney. I’m proud of both my sons, including John Owen who, despite everything I could do to stop him, followed me into this crazy world of make-believe. Matthew listened to me, John Owen did not.
How much did your experience working in comedy come in handy for this project?
The experience of working on shows like Parks and Recreation and The Grinder was incredibly helpful.
They taught me how to trust myself with a character and deliver a line rather than get bogged down with the method of it all.
Do you prefer making movies or working in TV?
It’s funny because it used to be all about movies, but right now I think the best storytelling is happening in TV. I’ve always liked taking a leap, trying new things and jumping from one genre to the next. I did that in the Nineties with the West Wing and it paid off, and I’m excited about the possibilities in TV now.
How was it getting back together with the cast of St. Elmo’s Fire for Andrew McCarthy’s documentary on the Brat Pack era?
I loved it. I hadn’t seen Andrew for 25 years, but when he told me he was going to not only do a documentary, but get everyone back together, I didn’t believe it.
There are rumours about a St Elmo’s Fire sequel. What can you tell us about that?
It’s all very meta right now but it could happen. I know people want it. It’s 35 years later, and I think there is a story to tell. Those characters will be our age now. They will be thinking what is next? It’s interesting to explore.
What is your secret to longevity in show business?
My wife. We have been married for 34 years now and she’s still my rock. She’s saved me more times than I can mention. The rest has been about challenging myself to operate outside my comfort zone. There was the time I was playing JFK and Chris Traeger in Parks and Recreation all in the same month. Even now, I get to do the more traditional leading man thing in 911: Lone Star and then full-blown comedy in Unstable. That’s the dream.
You recently turned 60. How do you feel about that?
I’m cool with it. I can honestly say that I feel better now than I have ever felt in my life.
You don’t look 60. What do you do manage to stay looking so fit?
I’m just outdoors all the time. I love surfing and hiking. I do something every day. Because if I don’t, I make everybody’s life around me miserable.
And the youthful looks?
I have my own skin care range; it’s online. That’s the secret. It’s that and staying off the alcohol. I’m serious. It’s actually been about 34 years since I’ve touched a drink. That’s why I look younger than my actual age.
Finally, will there be a Season 3 of Unstable?
We hope so. Johnny and I have some great ideas for more. I have some favours to call on, for more people would be great to appear on the show. So we’ll see. It’s exciting.