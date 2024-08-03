TV has the best storytelling, says Rob Lowe

What can you tell us about Season 2 of Unstable?

John Owen and I are back as father and son, and we really raise the bar this season. We have some new hilarious situations and brilliant writers.

How did the idea of making a sitcom with your son come about?

My son and I had this running joke that involved him trolling just about everything I posted on social media, to the point that everyone started getting a kick out of it. I have to give my son credit because the idea of turning this running gag into a show was really his. But we spoke a lot about what people were responding to and the particular father-son relationship. That’s really where Unstable came from. It’s an exaggerated version of who we are as father and son.

What is it like to work with your son?

I feel grateful that we can do this. Sometimes I have to remind myself that we are actually playing characters and that the putdown he’s firing at me isn’t actually him, but otherwise it all feels very natural. He’s so smart and talented. But it is also a little weird to be sharing scenes with someone who, it doesn’t seem all that long ago, I was changing diapers for every day.

Does your other son act too?

Matthew? No. He has a real job. He works in finance as an attorney. I’m proud of both my sons, including John Owen who, despite everything I could do to stop him, followed me into this crazy world of make-believe. Matthew listened to me, John Owen did not.

How much did your experience working in comedy come in handy for this project?

The experience of working on shows like Parks and Recreation and The Grinder was incredibly helpful.

They taught me how to trust myself with a character and deliver a line rather than get bogged down with the method of it all.