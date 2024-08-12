Colin Hanks onboard 'Nobody 2'

Earlier, we had reported about Bob Odenkirk reprising his role in the sequel to 2021's Nobody and Sharon Stone joining the cast in a lead role. The latest addition to the cast of Nobody 2 is Colin Hanks. Timo Tjahjanto is directing the film based on a screenplay by Derek Kolstad (Nobody), Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk himself, and Umair Aleem (Kate).

Kelly McCormick and David Leitch of 87North will come back to produce the film alongside Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Braden Aftergood of Eighty Two Films.

The makers are yet to reveal plot details for the film, which will go on floors later this month. In the 2021 film, Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, an unassuming suburban dad with a secretive past as a deadly government assassin. When a home invasion disrupts his life, Hutch's buried rage and expertise resurface, leading him into a brutal showdown with a drug lord from Russia.

Nobody 2 is slated for an August 15, 2025, release.

Hanks' recent films include The Offer, which delves into the making of Francis Ford of Coppola's The Godfather and Peacock's limited series A Friend of the Family, alongside Anna Paquin and Jake Lacy. His upcoming projects also include James Vanderbilt’s period drama Nuremberg, starring Russell Crowe, Michael Shannon and Rami Malek, as well as the indie rom-com And Mrs.