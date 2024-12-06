Martin Starr onboard 'The Hand That Rocks the Cradle' remake

Earlier, we reported about Maika Monroe starring in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake from 20th Century Studios. The latest development from the project is that Martin Starr, known for his role in the series Tulsa King alongside Sylvester Stallone, has been added to the cast. The Michelle Garza Cervera directorial stars Monroe, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Raul Castillo in prominent roles.

The film is based on director Curtis Hanson’s 1992 thriller The Hand That Rocks the Cradle. The original film follows Rebecca De Mornay’s twisted widow who, after the loss of her baby, goes on a vengeful quest to destroy an innocent mother, her husband and their children. The remake stars Longlegs star Monroe as the maid, Winstead as the mother, Castillo as the husband. On the other hand, Starr will portray the neighbour of the family whom they turn to when in trouble.

Cervera is directing the film from a Micah Bloomberg screenplay. It is set to go on floors later this December in Los Angeles.