HBO set to adapt Gillian Flynn’s novel Dark Places

HBO will be adapting author Gillian Flynn’s novel Dark Places as a limited series. It’s worth mentioning that Flynn’s other famous work, Gone Girl, was previously adapted into a feature film by David Fincher, which starred Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in the lead roles.

According to Variety, Gillian Flynn and Brett Johnson will collaborate as co-creators, writers, and co-showrunners for the upcoming project. Guerrin Gardner is also a credited co-creator and writer of the show. The limited series will be executive produced by Theresa Kang and Caroline Garity of Blue Marble Pictures, with Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi of Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment.

It is to be noted that Dark Places was previously adapted as a feature film in 2015, starring Charlize Theron in the lead role. The official logline of the film reads, “Libby Day was seven when her mother and two sisters were murdered in the famous 1985 ‘Satan Sacrifice of Kinnakee, Kansas.’ She survived—and famously testified that her teenage brother, Ben, was the killer. Twenty-five years later, a pair of mother/daughter true crime ‘detectives’ locate a grownup Libby and pump her for details, believing that Ben is innocent.

Libby, having spent her youth working the talk show circuit, hopes to once again turn a profit off her tragic history: She’ll reconnect with the players from that night and report her findings —for a fee. As Libby’s search takes her from shabby Missouri strip clubs to abandoned Oklahoma tourist traps, the unimaginable truth emerges, and Libby finds herself right back where she started—on the run from a killer.”