Season 2 of 'The Night Agent' goes on floors

The second season of Netflix’s The Night Agent has officially gone on floors, the streamer announced on Monday. The announcement came along with a photo of Gabriel Basso, the lead of the series, holding the clapboard for season 2.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, the series follows “a low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Basso) who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

The first season ended with Sutherland getting promoted from a low-level FBI agent to a night agent, and him heading to his first mission. He gets promoted after successfully solving the conspiracy involving a terrorist within the edifices of the White House.

The second season of The Night Agent is set to have 10 episodes. Shawn Ryan is the series’ creator and showrunner. The series also stars Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon and Phoenix Raei among others. Amanda Warren, Brittany Snow and Teddy Sears are the newest additions to the cast.