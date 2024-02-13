Actor Lena Headley to lead 'Ballistic'

Lena Headley, known for Game of Thrones, is all set to lead the action-thriller Ballistic, in which she will play the role of an avenging mother. Amybeth McNulty will co-star in the film.

The film will revolve around an ammunition manufacturing company worker, a mother, who is devastated about losing her son, who was serving in Afghanistan. She decides to get back and avenge his demise when she realises that it was a bullet from her factory that took his life.

Chad Faust, known for Girl, has written and directed Ballistic. Thomas Michael of Fella Films is producing the film, which is currently in pre-production. David Tish and Lee Nelson of Envision Media Arts, and Crystal Hill of Red Sea Media are executive producers.