Blackpink-fame Lisa to star in The White Lotus season 3

Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, is set to make her acting debut with the third season of The White Lotus.

The rapper would be credited on HBO’s dark comedy series under her real name Lalisa Manobal, reported Variety. Details of her role are being kept under wraps.

Manobal’s role in The White Lotus will mark her acting debut. She is now the second member of Blackpink to appear in an HBO series. Jennie (credited as Jennie Ruby Jane) made her own acting debut in the drama The Idol, which premiered in June 2023.

The White Lotus is about the dynamics between the guests and employees of a fictional resort chain, called The White Lotus. The first season premiered on HBO in 2021 and was set in Hawaii, while the second season was shot in Sicily and released in 2022.

The production, set to commence in February in Thailand, will feature a new set of guests at White Lotus Resort.

Natasha Rothwell, who featured as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season, will reprise the character in the third season as well. Apart from Natasha, the cast includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravicius, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine and Sam Nivola.