Josh Brolin to headline Zach Cregger’s next?

Actor Josh Brolin is negotiating to play the lead in Weapons, which is Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s next film. Production was supposed to start last fall, but it got pushed back due to the Hollywood writers and actors strike. At the time, Pedro Pascal was in line to play the lead in Weapons, but the strike meant that he could not do it as his schedule coincided with his Fantastic Four film commitment.

Cregger wrote the screenplay for the film, and he is also producing it with Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon, as well as BoulderLight Pictures’ Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz. Weapons is considered to have a similar tone to the 1999 Paul Thomas Anderson film Magnolia, starring Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. The film reunites the production team behind Cregger’s breakthrough sophomore effort, Barbarian.

If Brolin and the producers of the film come to an agreement, it would mark his first part in a feature-length horror film. He has a busy lineup of releases in the pipeline, including Dune: Part Two and the second season of Outer Range, the sci-fi show on Amazon.