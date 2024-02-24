Tom Cruise to headline Alejandro Iñárritu’s next film

Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. are negotiating the prospect of taking up Birdman director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s next with Tom Cruise. It would be the maker’s first English film since the release of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer The Revenant. Iñárritu is set to produce and direct the film. He wrote its screenplay last year with Sabina Berman and his Birdman co-writers Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone.

It will mark the first film of Cruise after he and Warner Bros. Discovery entered an agreement for theatrical film development and production earlier this year. He last collaborated with Warner Bros. on Edge of Tomorrow, the 2014 Doug Liman directorial. Cruise’s last theatrical release was Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, sequel for which is slated for a 2025 release.