Netflix signs up more Harlan Coben projects

Netflix has committed to two other adaptations of Harlan Coben after the hit Fool Me Once. Coben’s Missing You and Run Away are set to be adapted as a limited series, with the former going on floors in Spring 2024.
Both adaptations are backed by Quay Street Productions, who oversaw Fool Me Once. Coben will executive produce the series under his Final Twist Productions banner.
Missing You will be written by Victoria Asare-Archer, who previously wrote two episodes of Coben’s Stay Close in 2021. Further, Run Away will be penned by Fool Me Once writer Danny Brocklehurst. The drama novels will mark Netflix’s 9th and 10th Coben adaptations.
Missing You revolves around detective Kat Donovan who happens to meet her former fiance on a dating app. This forces her to solve the mystery of her father’s murder. Sean Spencer will direct the series, with Isher Sahota as the second director.
On the other hand, Run Away will tell the story of Simon and his oldest daughter Paige, who runs away disrupting his perfect life, and is found vulnerable. His search takes him into a dangerous underworld.