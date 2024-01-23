Netflix signs up more Harlan Coben projects

Netflix has committed to two other adaptations of Harlan Coben after the hit Fool Me Once. Coben’s Missing You and Run Away are set to be adapted as a limited series, with the former going on floors in Spring 2024.

Both adaptations are backed by Quay Street Productions, who oversaw Fool Me Once. Coben will executive produce the series under his Final Twist Productions banner.

Missing You will be written by Victoria Asare-Archer, who previously wrote two episodes of Coben’s Stay Close in 2021. Further, Run Away will be penned by Fool Me Once writer Danny Brocklehurst. The drama novels will mark Netflix’s 9th and 10th Coben adaptations.