Identity politics with 'Chasing Chasing Amy'

Since its premiere at Tribeca, Chasing Chasing Amy has travelled to several festivals around the world and played most recently at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Rodgers puts the cards on the table at the very start with his Ted Talk in 2018 in which he elaborates on the film’s impact on his life—how its characters became role models for him when he was squaring up to his own queer identity, how he loved them being portrayed as openly gay, funny, good people and authentic to themselves. It also inspired him to become a screenwriter and filmmaker himself.

But can the film that gave him hope when he thought all was lost, be regarded as a seminal work in LGBTQ+ cinema? Or just a mainstream film whose popularity obscured its own “dumb and dark side” and played down the significance of other nuanced, independent efforts? Like Go Fish (1994), Totally F***ed Up (1993), or The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love (1995). Could a film that was crucial for the personal development of an individual measure up just as well when it comes to the collective cause of a community?