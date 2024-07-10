Citizen france

Amid the trudge, he has a run-in with the cops, gets into an accident, is yelled at by a customer, picks up a fight with a friend who is refusing to pay him his dues and tries hard to secure the necessary papers for his interview from an immigration agent. On top of it all, he must also struggle to find a night shelter to sleep in, in the cold nights and has a heart-aching breakup over the phone with his sweetheart back at home coaxing her to marry the engineer who has proposed to her. He can’t promise her a good life like him, at least not in the immediate future. So why keep things on hold for her? It is the most beautiful moment in the film, shattering in its boundless sadness even as it reveals Souleyman’s depth of selflessness and sensitivity.

The handheld camera follows him closely all the way as he runs against time. It is a tough and rough ride into the heart of darkness that Lojkine takes us on with him. He also keeps us invested in the fate of his protagonist. A heartfelt, spontaneous and unadorned performance by the non-professional actor Abou Sangare, who is a mechanic in real life, helps fuel and build up the audience’s empathy for his character. There is something simultaneously intense and vulnerable about his presence.

Most heart-tugging is to encounter Souleymane trying to memorise a false narrative, spun for him by an agent, that’d ostensibly help expedite the legalisation of his immigration. It’s as though he is preparing for a school or college exam. But without any conviction on his part to do well and clear it. How can he seek refuge as a political asylum-seeker when he is intrinsically not “political” and knows nothing about politics Why can’t the truth about his life help him sail through?

Beyond Souleymane’s personal predicaments, Lojkine also documents the entire industry that gets built around immigration and asylum. It’s a business that involves profiting from the despair and desperation of people, with greedy agents assuring passage to safety and security at a high price. But do they deliver on their promise? On the other hand, are the supposedly hostile authorities, insensitive to the plight of the nameless, faceless, invisible and undocumented souls that haunt their cities? However, Lokjine doesn’t demonise the officer, caught as she is between her sympathy for Souleymane and adherence to the rules and regulations.

The film doesn’t offer closure. Will Souleymane be given the right to live and work in France? We don’t quite know. What we do gather is the implicit appeal to immigrants at large to not allow others to write stories for them but to take control of their own narratives. Hopefully, there will be many to lend them an ear.