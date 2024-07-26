Paul Feig to helm film adaptation of Worst Roommate Ever

Director Paul Feig, known for helming films like Bridesmaids (2011), The Heat (2013), Spy (2015), Ghostbusters (2016), is set to helm the film adaptation of Netflix’s true crime docuseries Worst Roommate Ever. It is produced by Blumhouse, the banner which backed the series as well.

A 2018 magazine article by William Brennan inspired the original unscripted TV series, which earned two seasons on Netflix. The untitled film, inspired by the same source material, will revolve around a single woman who seemingly finds a perfect gentleman to rent the spare room in her dream home, only to discover his deception extends beyond a phoney name and application. She unintentionally allowed a serial squatter into her house, and he isn’t going to go without fighting.

Laura Fischer will produce Worst Roommate Ever’s feature adaptation, marking the first time Blumhouse has produced both a film and a television series based on the same intellectual property. Also producing are Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum, Chris Morgan and Vox Media’s Scoop Wasserstein.

“Jason and I have been trying to find the perfect project to collaborate on for years and this story is tailor-made to deliver the scares, thrills, emotion and comedy of dread that both he and I like to entertain audiences with,” Feig said in a statement. “In other words, I couldn’t be happier to have Jason as the best roommate ever for this film.”

Feig recently finished The School of Good and Evil for Netflix. His upcoming projects include directing and producing the action-comedy picture Jackpot for Amazon MGM Studios, as well as finishing production on A Simple Favour 2, a sequel to the crime comedy thriller from 2018.