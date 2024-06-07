Richard Linklater’s next feature on Rodgers and Hart titled Blue Moon

FilmmakerRichard Linklater is currently developing his next project titled Blue Moon. The film will feature the story of popular American songwriters Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. It is expected to explore the duo’s journey and their parting ways.

The film gets its title from the songwriting duo’s 1934 ballad. Blue Moon is also expected to throw light on a struggling Hart who scrambles to find success when his collaborator Rodgers is on the rise. Robert Kaplow has scripted Blue Moon. It will explore the dynamics between the two musicians, while also focussing on Hart’s battle with alcohol and mental health.

Their popular productions include Pal Joey, Babes in Arms, and Mississippi. They last collaborated on A Connecticut Yankee in 1943.

Meanwhile, Linklater’s recent film Hit Man is receiving accolades for Glen Powell’s performance, following its limited theatrical release on May 24. The film will make its streaming debut on June 7 in Netflix.