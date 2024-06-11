Mia McKenna-Bruce to headline 'The Seven Dials Mystery'

Mia McKenna-Bruce will be starring alongside Martin Freeman and Helena Bonham Carter in The Seven Dials Mystery. The Netflix series is described as an interpretation of Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name.

McKenna-Bruce, is best known for the 2023 film How to Have Sex, which won the Un Certain Regard award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The upcoming series is written by Chris Chibnall, best known as the showrunner of Doctor Who and the writer of Broadchurch, and directed by Chris Sweeney.

According to reports, the plot revolves around a lavish party at a country house in which a prank contributes to a murder. Ultimately, it becomes the task of McKenna-Bruce’s detective Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent to solve the mystery.