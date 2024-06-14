Robert Pattinson, Parker Finn team up for 'Possession' remake

Filmmaker Parker Finn, best known for helming the horror film Smile, has teamed up with actor Robert Pattinson to remake Possession, the cult 1981 psychological supernatural horror film written and directed by Polish filmmaker Andrzejuławski.

Apart from directing the upcoming film, Finn would be writing and producing the film under his Bad Feeling banner, while Pattinson is backing it via his production company Icki Eneo Arlo. Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment banner is also co-producing the remake. While there have been reports speculating that Pattinson has joined the cast, an official confirmation is awaited in this regard.

The original film starred Sam Neill as a spy who returns home from the field to his wife (Isabella Adjani) and son. When the wife asks for divorce, it spirals down a destructive route which includes infidelity, neglect, murder and a tentacled alien creature and doppelgangers. Upon release, the film received mixed reactions, but gained a cult following over the years.

Finn’s feature debut Smile became the biggest horror hit of 2022. He is currently working on the sequel Smile 2.