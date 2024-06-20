In ‘Janet Planet,’ playwright Annie Baker explores a new dramatic world

NEW YORK: The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker has been hailed as one of the preeminent voices of her generation, but the movies have long lingered in her mind and in her work.

In her play, “The Flick,” a trio of workers clean up between showings at a smalltown arthouse theater. In “The Antipodes,” a writers room brainstorming session grows increasingly abstract but has the conference-room shape and mostly male composition of a Hollywood pitch meeting.

Now, Baker, 43, has made a film. It’s a first-time feature but, thrillingly, the evident product of a masterful dramatic veteran. For Baker, it’s less a new beginning than the realization of a long deferred dream. When Baker moved to New York to attend college, she did it, she says, “to be as near as many movie theaters as possible.”

She nearly applied to film school but opted instead to study dramatic writing. Her career as a playwright took off. Her first play, “Body Awareness,” won an Obie Award in 2009, as did her follow-up, “The Aliens.” Baker adapted “Uncle Vanya” in 2012 and, in 2014, won the Pulitzer for “The Flick.” In 2017, she was named a MacArthur Fellow.

Occasionally, Baker tried her hand at screenwriting. But being a celebrated American playwright tends to be a full-time gig. Movies faded as a possibility.

“I decided around 38 or 39 that it was never going to happen and I was going to be OK with it,” Baker said in a recent interview over lunch at the Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan. “I remember saying it out loud to someone. I think I said: ‘I’m just not going to get to direct a movie in this life.’”

But almost as soon as Baker made that pronouncement, fate intervened. On Friday, A24 will release Baker’s debut, “Janet Planet,” about a single mother named Janet (Julianne Nicholson) living in 1990s Western Massachusetts with her 11-year-old daughter, Lacy (Zoe Ziegler).

“It’s been a lesson throughout my whole career. You just have to let go of ambition and start working from another place inside of yourself,” Baker says. “I do wonder if saying it out loud enabled me to do it.”