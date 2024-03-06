It’s a wrap for Bad Boys 4

The filming for Bad Boys 4 has been wrapped, Will Smith announced on Tuesday. The actor shared a new photo from the sets, a back shot in which both Martin Lawrence are seen conversing. Additionally, the actor also shared a set of photos in which he is seen alongside Jon Batiste. He wrote in the caption, “Jon Batiste came to see Me & Martin Lawrence on our last day of shooting Bad Boys. I don’t remember what I was talkin’ about but there was a whole lotta Hand-Talkin’ goin’ on!” (sic).

Backed by Sony Pictures, Bad Boys 4 will feature Smith and Lawrence reprising their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, the Miami cops. Others reprising their parts from previous films include Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig. Theresa Randle, who played Lawrence’s wife, has been replaced by Tasha Smith for the fourth film in the franchise. Rhea Seehorn will additionally be seen in a prominent role.

Smith and Lawrence solve a series of murders in Bad Boys, a 25-year-old franchise. The original Bad Boys first came out in 1995, which was followed by Bad Boys 2 in 2003. The third instalment took 17 years to release and came out only in 2020.

Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah, who helmed the third instalment titled, Bad Boys for Life, are also helming the upcoming fourth instalment. The script for Bad Boys 4 has been penned by Chris Bemmer. The plot details for the upcoming film is still kept under wraps.