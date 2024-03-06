The flow of time

CHENNAI : Pham Ngoc Lan’s Cu Li Never Cries begins on a pensive note with Mrs Nguyen (Minh Chau) marking an apprehensive and anxious return home to Vietnam in the middle of the night. Her troubled thoughts echo in the background as the camera follows her down the winding lanes to her working-class home. She is beset by the feeling of unfamiliarity and confesses having become a stranger in the very place that she belongs to. Home doesn’t seem like home; the familiar has become foreign. It’s a lyrical introspection on alienation.

She had been away in Germany to collect the ashes of her dead ex-husband. Along with the cremation urn, she is also carrying an inheritance from the deceased—Cu Li, a primate from the Vietnamese rainforest, a Pygmy slow loris, that had been his pet. On her return, she finds it tough to reconnect with her young niece Van (Ha Phuong) who is preparing to marry her long-time beau Quang (Xuan An).

Van’s pregnancy has forced the couple to hasten their proposal ceremony, despite uncertainty looming large in their future together. Her auntie, on the other hand, revisits the past in her journey to immerse her estranged husband’s ashes at the very place where she had first met him. Cu Li Never Cries is a classic slice-of-life cinema. Rather it’s a slice of relationship cinema, all about how individuals are shaped and influenced by those around them just as they impact others.

The thematic core draws from the evocative, observational cinematography of Vu Hoang Trieu, Nguyen Vinh Phuc and Nguyen Phan Linh Dan and the musical score by Tran Kim Ngoc. The camera often boxes humans within architectural grids, like the small suffocating rooms they live in. As opposed to that, they also get framed against the landscape, like tiny dots in the vast expanse of nature, metaphors for being ambushed by the larger scheme of things.