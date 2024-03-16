DC Studios to make 'Teen Titans' live-action film, hires writer Ana Nogueira

The Teen Titans, which first came out as a DC Comics creation in the 1960s, will soon have a live-action adaptation. DC Studios has chosen Ana Nogueira as the scriptwriter for the project. This further cements Nogueira's relationship with the production house of Peter Safran and James Gunn; she is already writing for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The first time the Teen Titans appeared as a comic book, it had characters like Kid Flash, Aqualad, Robin, and Wonder Girl. Later editions of the Teen Titans included Green Arrow and his sidekick Speedy.

The Teen Titans only appealed to the younger lot for a long time until George Perez and Marv Wolfman relaunched it and made it a big-seller two decades later. It gave rise to a TV series called Teen Titans Go! and a film titled Teen Titans Go! To the Movie. The original Teen Titan characters have also made video game appearances, alongside other media appearances.

Nogueira started out as an actor before becoming a playwright with 'Which Way to the Stage' and signing up for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The production house is now looking for a person to direct the film.

