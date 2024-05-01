Zoë Chao and Karen Gillan to headline 'Let’s Have Kids'!

Zoë Chao and Karen Gillan are set to star in Let’s Have Kids!. Writer Adam Sztykiel, best known for Due Date and Black Adam, is making his directorial debut with this upcoming comedy film. It also stars Sam Richardson, KJ Apa, Max Greenfield, Mary Steenburgen, and Ed Begley Jr in prominent roles.

Chao and Gillan play best friends whose friendship goes through a testing period when they plan to experience motherhood simultaneously but only one of them conceives. The film is jointly scripted by Ellie Knaus and director Sztykiel.

Let’s Have Kids! is produced by Becky Sloviter, known for backing Palm Springs, under the banner A Dare To Be Great Situation.

Gillan’s upcoming slate includes Late Bloomers, Douglas Is Cancelled, and The Life of Chuck. On the other hand, Chao’s lineup includes Nightbitch and James Gunn’s animation show, Creature Commandos.