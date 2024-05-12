Roger Corman, legendary B-movie king and Hollywood mentor dies at 98

LOS ANGELES: Roger Corman, the "King of the Bs" who helped turn out such low-budget classics as "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Attack of the Crab Monsters" and gave many of Hollywood's most famous actors and directors early breaks, has died. He was 98.

Corman died on Thursday at his home in Santa Monica, California, according to a statement released on Saturday by his wife and daughters.

"He was generous, open-hearted and kind to all those who knew him," the statement said. "When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, 'I was a filmmaker, just that.'"

Starting in 1955, Corman helped create hundreds of B-movies as a producer and director, among them "Black Scorpion," "Bucket of Blood" and "Bloody Mama." A remarkable judge of talent, he hired such aspiring filmmakers as Francis Ford Coppola, Ron Howard, James Cameron and Martin Scorsese. In 2009, Corman received an honorary Academy Award.

"There are many constraints connected with working on a low budget, but at the same time there are certain opportunities," Corman said in a 2007 documentary about Val Lewton, the 1940s director of "Cat People" and other underground classics.

"You can gamble a little bit more. You can experiment. You have to find a more creative way to solve a problem or to present a concept," he said.

The roots of Hollywood's golden age in the 1970s can be found in Corman's films.