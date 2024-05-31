Sandra Hüller joins Ryan Gosling in Project 'Hail Mary' film adaptation

KOCHI: Sandra Hüller, who recently earned an Oscars nomination for her role in 'Anatomy of a Fall', will join Ryan Gosling in the big screen adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel Project 'Hail Mary'. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, known for '22 Jump Street films' and 'The Lego Movie', will direct the movie from a script by Drew Goddard. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Aditya Sood are producing the film. Author Weir will also be involved in production. Earlier, his 2011-released novel 'The Martian' was also adapted as a film.

According to the makers, the film is about a middle school science teacher Ryland Grace (Gosling) who wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of who he is or how he got there. He must figure out how to complete his mission to save Earth from an astronomical catastrophe completely alone until he meets a mysterious alien who has travelled light years to save his own species from the same fate.