'The Black Phone' sequel commences production

Production on the second instalment of The Black Phone has officially commenced, with director Scott Derrickson confirming the start of filming on social media, accompanied by a new image from the set. While the plot for The Black Phone 2 remains under wraps, it has been confirmed that several original cast members will return. The film is co-written by C Robert Cargill and Joe Hill, the latter being the author of the short story that inspired the original film.

The 2021 original film starred Ethan Hawke as The Grabber, a sinister figure responsible for abducting children and inflicting cruelty through calculated methods.

The production team includes Derrickson, Cargill, and Jason Blum, with Joe Hill also returning as an executive producer.

The Black Phone follows a 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a child killer and confined to a soundproof basement in a suburban neighbourhood. Horror elements intensify as the boy begins receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims.

The Black Phone 2 is slated for release in cinemas worldwide on October 17, 2025.