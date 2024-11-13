Fearlessly female

At first glance, Pedro Almodovar’s new film, The Room Next Door, his maiden effort in English, feels quite unlike any of his previous works. Even though it is more involving than his recent shorts—The Human Voice (2020) and Strange Way of Life (2023)—it still doesn’t come across as emotionally lush and robust as his Spanish classics.

In fact, at the start, the characters, their relationships, journeys in life and interactions with each other appear to be set up and defined with a conscious sense of detachment, leaving his loyal audience at a loss. However, Almodovar does eventually draw his viewers into his world, slow and steady, armed with spectacular lead performances from Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore.

In his director’s statement for the world premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the Golden Lion award for the best film, Almodovar talked about how his initial insecurity about making a film in English vanished at the first reading of the script with Swinton and Moore.

“The language wasn’t going to be a problem, and not because I mastered English, but because of the total disposition of the whole cast to understand me and to make it easy for me to understand them,” he writes. Like most of his films, The Room Next Door is also a talkie, propelled by conversations between people.

Based on Sigrid Nunez’s book What Are You Going Through, it begins with two close friends—Ingrid (Moore) and Martha (Swinton)—meeting each other after being out of touch for long. Having known each other in their youth, they went in different directions to come far in life. Ingrid became a successful novelist, while Martha turned into a war correspondent. The reconnection, however, comes at an inopportune time with Martha at a crossroads in life.

As her predicament gets revealed, and she calls upon Ingrid to perform the most difficult task of her life, the quintessential Almodovar touches, which felt missing earlier, begin to populate the film.

At the very essence is the visual flair. Production designer Inbal Weinberg and cinematographer Edu Grau bring the trademark Almodovar imagery and grammar—the bold colour palette and vivid textures—to play in a hitherto alien context—America, more specifically Manhattan—to make it approximate the world of his films as closely as possible.