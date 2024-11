How are you coping with the anticipation around the film?

Right now, I’m just glad that it’s here. It’s taken a long time to get to this point. I’m really proud to be a part of this film, and of how it has turned out. It’s a great film. I don’t think anyone is going to be disappointed.

How much of a fan of the original Gladiator were you?

Like everybody, I was a huge fan. It’s an incredible piece of work, and Russell Crowe is brilliant. Going into this, we all wanted to pay homage to the first film, but also treat this as something entirely new.

I didn’t go back and watch the first film again, for example. There was no point. I think everyone was honoured to be part of this process, and while you have to acknowledge the legacy of the first film, we all just set about making the best film we possibly could.

As a Gladiator fan, did you ever imagine yourself playing a role like this?

I never envisaged playing a role like this, and I had no idea that there even was going to be a Gladiator sequel until the script came to me.

Is it true that your nose had something to do with you being chosen for this role?

I have jokingly said that that may be one of the reasons Ridley chose me for this film. I’m just so grateful that he saw whatever he saw in me, and I got to work with him.

How did you meet the physical challenge of being a gladiator?

It took a lot of training over a period of five or six months; lots of weight lifting and trying to eat the right things. But the preparation for this was the same as for any role; that’s how I came at it anyway. The physical aspect is as much a part of playing any character as learning the script.

What would you say was the hardest aspect of the role?

It was physically tough,and technically difficult, at times. The training really helped, but the one thing I wasn’t really prepared for was the heat, and working on a project of such a huge scale. Filming fight scenes in Malta with such intense heat was tough.