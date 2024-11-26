Year of origins

The thrill of travelling back in time through fiction, studying how our favourite characters became the heroes we know and love, probing into the origins of a catastrophic event to learn what we could, is probably borne out of our primal curiosity to know how things came to be and how that could help us.

Prometheus unwrapped the mystery of who created the Aliens, The Hobbit trilogy showed us the daring adventures of a charming young Hobbit before he became Uncle Bilbo, Wonka showed how a quirky enigmatic young Willy Wonka began his chocolate empire, X-Men Origins: Wolverine showed how Wolverine become a callous, untrusting grump, and Rogue One showed how a motley crew of rebels stole the plans for the Death Star.

While there is still one more month to wrap up the year, and with Mufasa: The Lion King yet to release, it becomes increasingly clear that 2024 is the year of critically acclaimed prequels.

From Transformers One, which charts the humble beginnings of the Autobots, to Wicked: Part One, which looks at the original story of the Wicked Witch of the West through a subversive lens, we look at six films which mark 2024 as one of the best years for origin stories.

Alien: Romulus

Set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), Alien: Romulus follows a group of scavengers who board an abandoned spaceship in hopes it would get them to a prosperous planet.

This gritty survival thriller, which stays true to the cosmic horror theme of the original film, probes into the ethical dilemma of artificial life, through both the empathetic lens pointed at an Android and also through the grotesque body-horror perspective of a human-Alien chimera. Alien: Romulus brings back the retro-futuristic aesthetics of the original films while subtly adding to the vast mythos of the Alien franchise.

Transformers One

While it might not be a direct prequel to any existing film, Transformers One traces the younger years of the beloved leader of Autobots, Optimus Prime. Set in the home planet of the Transformers, Cybertron, this animated feature film was lauded for being a complex character study of the Transformers. Unlike its previous, live-action instalments, this film never relies on the Transformers’ interpersonal relationships with the humans. With no contrived Earth-centric subplots weighing it down, Transformers One trains its focus entirely on the Transformers and how their friendships are forged, rivalries are set ablaze, and how a leader is born.