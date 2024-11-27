Of human bondage

The Maw Naing’s MA-Cry of Silence might be set in contemporary Myanmar, but it took me back to several Hindi films—right from the 50s to the 80s—that, like it, have dealt with the exploitation of the working class and the workers’ fight for their basic rights, fair wages and adequate working conditions. Like Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zameen (1953), Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Namak Haraam (1973), Yash Chopra’s Kaala Patthar (1979), Ravi Chopra’s Mazdoor (1983), and many more.

While reality may have been mediated with liberal doses of drama and emotions in these films, Naing’s cinema is all about kitchen-sink realism. It presents the truth for what it is—unvarnished and unpleasant—while placing the struggles of the labour class in the context of the political unrest in the country—the recent coup and the anti-government protests and the uprising of 1988.

The Myanmar/Korea/Singapore/France/Norway/Qatar co-production, which is part of the competition lineup in the Marrakech International Film Festival this week, had its world premiere in the New Currents segment in Busan and played in India at the Dharamshala International Film Festival. The film is set in the aftermath of the coup d’etat of 2021 when the democratically elected government in Myanmar was brought down and power was seized by the military junta.

Thousands of civilians were arrested, killed or went missing, families and communities were systematically torn asunder and innumerable villages were razed to the ground in the guise of quelling resistance. With their parents gone, many young people were forced to grow up overnight, take charge of the family and leave their native place to move to cities for work.

The film’s protagonist, 18-year-old Mi-Thet (Su Lay), is one of them, compelled to look after herself and her siblings after their parents go missing in the political chaos. She gets a job at a garment factory in Yangon and lives in a dormitory with other co-workers, trying hard to find a balance between regularly sending money back home to her younger sister, paying the rent and managing to live decently herself, amid power cuts and food and supplies shortage.