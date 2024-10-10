Sweeney and Seyfried to play the leads in The Housemaid adaptation

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are set to star in a film adaptation of Freida McFadden’s popular psychological thriller novel, The Housemaid. Paul Feig, known for his work on films like Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor, will direct the upcoming film.

Sweeney will take on the role of Millie, a young woman who accepts a position as a housemaid to a wealthy couple, Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew. However, “Millie soon learns the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own,” reads the official plotline.

“I’m thrilled to have The Housemaid join our upcoming slate,” said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairperson. “A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be.”

Rebecca Sonnenshine is adapting the novel for the screen.Sweeney, best known for her roles in Anyone But You and the series Euphoria, also has Echo Valley as part of her upcoming slate. Seyfried, meanwhile, has the show Long Bright River in the pipeline.