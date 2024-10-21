Marvel’s 'Daredevil: Born Again' gets release date

On Saturday, at the New York Comic Con’s ‘Marvel Fanfare With CB Cebulski’ panel, Daredevil: Born Again’s lead actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio announced the release date of their series. The show is all set to begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 4, 2025.

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer turned superhero who fights crime, and Vincent Donofiro as the supervillain Kingpin. The upcoming series is all set to have nine episodes. A second season has already been greenlit by Disney+ Hotstar and Marvel Studios, and is all set to go on floors soon, as announced by Kevin Feige, earlier at the D23 expo in Anaheim.

Daredevil: Born Again is not the sequel to the three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil show. However, the Disney+ series will continue the arcs of the returning characters. Jon Bernthal stars as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, a thug who gets into a fistfight with Murdock before the latter realises that he is his ally.

Daredevil: Born Again will be part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The official synopsis of the series reads, “Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York.

When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.” The cast of Daredevil: Born Again also comprises Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer, Wilson Bethel, and Jeremy Earl. Dario Scardapane runs the show, with the director duo Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson of Loki fame.