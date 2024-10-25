Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan and others join 'Beef' season 2

The second season of Netflix’s hit series Beef is officially in the works, with the makers confirming cast speculations. Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny have been announced as starring in the upcoming season. Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-jung, best known for her role in Minari, has also joined the cast. However, details about their specific roles remain under wraps.

The official logline for Beef season 2 reads, “A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering a series of favours and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

This season will consist of eight episodes, each lasting 30 minutes. Lee Sung Jin returns as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Produced by A24, the show’s executive producers include Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, and Jake Schreier.

The first season, released in 2023, won eight Emmy Awards, including Best Limited/Anthology Series. It followed the lives of Steven Yeun and Ali Wong’s characters, whose road rage incident escalates, disrupting their lives. The release date for the second season is yet to be announced.