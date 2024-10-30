The many shades of grief

Grief is often thought of as a rather simple, uncomplicated emotion. What more can there be to sorrow than a few tears? My Eternal Summer, the Danish film that had its world premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival, delves into the hidden depths and complexities of the anguish of loss.

What’s more, there’s an added layer of the vital contradictions governing life—the world opening up for teenage Fanny (Kaya Toft Loholt), just when a formative presence in her life is about to bid her final farewell. Sylvia Le Fanu’s debut feature film is a candid, relatable, and tender tale of coming of age in the midst of bereavement, mourning, and pain.

On the surface, nothing much appears to happen in the film. Fanny and her parents, Karin (Maria Rossing) and Johan (Anders Mossling), drive down to their summer house and get busy with the usual things—rest and relaxation, reading and swimming, walks and picnics.

However, beneath the comfort of the familiar routine of life lies the certitude of mortality—that it’d be Karin’s last summer. As the family spends time together, Fanu explores the inevitability of death and anticipated grief. And, more than that, she dwells on the gradual process of reconciliation and healing that gets initiated—though not entirely successfully—even before the eventual absence of a loved one.

In that sense, unlike most films dealing with death, My Eternal Summer is not about the one who is dying but those she leaves behind. The young director looks at how relationships get shaped and reconfigured with death lurking in the corners and how an impending tragedy moulds the family dynamics.

Fanu’s style is marked by a distinct delicacy even when she mines the ugly and unpalatable emotions. Such as the lack of communication and broken connection between the father and the daughter. “You never ask me how I feel,” says Fanny to Johan, both of them like islands in a shared sea of sorrow and suffering.