Freddie Prinze Jr onboard 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel

An I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel has been in the works since early 2023. While Jennifer Love Hewitt is still in talks to reprise her role of Julie James from the 1997 film and its sequel released a year later, it has been confirmed that Freddie Prinze Jr will return to the franchise to play Ray Bronson again. Prinze Jr joins the previously announced actors Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Haur-King.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will be directing the upcoming sequel scripted by Sam Lansky and Kaytin Robinson, based on a draft penned by Leah McKendrick. The film is slated to release theatrically on July 18, 2025 through Sony Pictures.

Besides the 1997 film based on Lois Duncan’s eponymous novel and its direct sequel, the slasher film franchise also includes the standalone sequel I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer released in 2006 and the 2021 Prime Video series I Know What You Did Last Summer.