Hauer-King onboard Kathryn Bigelow’s next

Actor Jonah Hauer-King, who was recently seen in Peacock’s historical drama miniseries The Tattooist of Auschwitz, has joined the star cast of Kathryn Bigelow’s next untitled film for Netflix.

Hauer-King will be joined by Idris Elba, Greta Lee, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Moses Ingram, Anthony Ramos, Tracy Letts and Gabriel Basso. The plot details and title of the upcoming film are still kept under wraps. However, the film is reportedly a thriller set at the White House as a national crisis unfolds.

The Academy Award-winning director, Bigelow, is returning to the director’s chair after a gap of seven years since her last feature Detroit (2017).

Hauer-King rose to fame with his role as Prince Eric in Disney’s musical romantic fantasy The Little Mermaid (2023). The actor will next be seen in the upcoming season of BBC’s science fiction series Doctor Who, slated to begin streaming in 2025.