Maika Monroe onboard 'The Hand That Rocks the Cradle'

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, 20th Century Studios' reimagining of the 1992 film of the same name, will star Maika Monroe in a lead role. The film will be directed by Michelle Garza Cervera, best known for her debut film Huesera: The Bone Woman.

The 1992 film was directed by Curtis Hanson and starred Annabella Sciorra, Rebecca De Mornay, Matt McCoy, Ernie Hudson, and Julianne Moore. It follows the pregnant wife (De Mornay) of a physician who kills himself after he is accused of sexual misconduct by his patients.

This shock leads the wife to miscarry, after which she poses as a nanny for one of her husband's accusers and slowly begins to infiltrate the family. Monroe will play the role of the wife in the remake.

The title of the 1992 thriller is taken from an 1865 poem by William Ross Wallace.

With the remake of The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, Maika is adding to her repertoire of characters in horror films and psychological thrillers, such as It Follows and Watcher. The actor was seen in this year's horror thriller Longlegs, opposite Nicolas Cage, and she also has the It Follows sequel They Follow in the pipeline.