Meyers and Sutherland to headline 'The Room Below'

Actors Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Alyssa Sutherland are set to headline the upcoming film The Room Below. Billed as a psychological creature thriller, the film is directed by Kurt Martin. It is currently being filmed in Sydney, Australia.

According to the summary of the film, Mia, an expectant mother and acclaimed author of children’s books, encounters strange occurrences in her home when a boy, who strikes a remarkable resemblance to her dead son, goes missing. As grief begins to consume Mia, her suspicious behaviour attracts the attention of a retired detective intent on solving the missing boy’s case.

Apart from Meyers and Sutherland, The Room Below also stars Bobby Gilchrist and Gilbert Bradman in prominent roles. Martin described the film as a profoundly intense psychological thriller that delves into themes of grief, guilt, and obsession. He also added that it includes an unsettling and distinctive creature that heightens the scares.

The Room Below is produced by Jim Robison, Chris Chard and Ty Linegar. The executive producers include Marc Furmie, William Ramsey, Colin Bates, Adam Callen, Samuel Levine, Roy Scott Macfarland, Clement Dunn, Emma Comley, and actress Jaime King. A release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Meyers is best known for his roles in television shows like Elvis, The Tudors, Dracula and Vikings.

Sutherland was last seen in Evil Dead Rise, the fifth instalment of the Evil Dead franchise.